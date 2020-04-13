Go to Wolfgang Hasselmann's profile
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
green and brown leaf in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Green Wallpapers
veins
Leaf Backgrounds
plant

Related collections

Reflection Perfection
242 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
reflection
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Portraits
84 photos · Curated by eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking