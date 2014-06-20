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Jackie chine
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square white paper hanging lantern
Chinese paper lantern
A map marker
苏州博物馆, 苏州, 中国
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Published on
June 20, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 50D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
japan
china
red
grey
window
wallpapers
lamp
backgrounds
chinese
asia
lantern
decoration
grayscale
minimalistic
ornament
signs
chinese lantern
lampshade
paper lantern
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