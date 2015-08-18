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Jeremy Gallman
jeremyfilm
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Space Needle, Seattle
Space Needle
A map marker
Space Needle, Seattle, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
space
building
architecture
grey
skyline
seattle
skyscraper
tower
cloudy
washington
needle
space needle
united states
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