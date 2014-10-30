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Luke Chesser
lukechesser
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space gray iMac near Magic Keyboard on brown wooden computer desk during daytime
Desk Setup
A map marker
Unsplash HQ, Montreal, Canada
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Published on
October 30, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
business
computer
black
books
apple
iphone
wood
corporate
desk
minimal
office space
mouse
workplace
imac
work space
wireless
lcd
mousepad
stylus
Public domain images
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