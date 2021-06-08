Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Castle Street, Kendal, UK
Published
on
June 8, 2021
FC7303
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kendal
castle street
uk
castle
cumbria
HD Windows Wallpapers
lake district
kendal castle
stone wall
outdoors
wall
Nature Images
building
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Maker
63 photos
· Curated by Luisa Carbonelli
maker
craft
HD Art Wallpapers
Nature
1,958 photos
· Curated by Alex Chaves
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Photos for Parent Bloggers
245 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
parent
People Images & Pictures
human