Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Paul Hanaoka
plhnk
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
sortie de secours book
Just a great exit sign
A map marker
Faubourg-du-Roule, Paris, Île-de-France, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
paris
grey
minimalist
minimal
france
arrow
minimalism
arrows
french
exit
signage
exit sign
text
diary
page
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20