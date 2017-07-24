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Shane Rounce
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soldier standing near white door of brown concrete building
London
A map marker
London, England, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 24, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
london
grey
windows
england
fence
gate
buckingham palace
street lamp
courtyard
exterior
guard
bars
streetlight
gates
wrought iron
united kingdom
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