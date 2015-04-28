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Marcos Moraes
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soccer stadium during daytime
Rooftop of soccer stadium
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Motorola, XT1097
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
football
architecture
cloud
sport
grey
sports
soccer
football wallpaper
crowd
game
stadium
outdoors
structure
soccer wallpaper
match
pitch
football background
crowds
player
Public domain images
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