Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Stewardson
@jeremypstewardson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Trapani, Trapani, Italy
Published
on
May 4, 2021
LEICA Q2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sicily, a woman in a Covid mask
Related tags
trapani
Italy Pictures & Images
People Images & Pictures
human
face
clothing
apparel
skin
finger
hair
female
portrait
photography
photo
covid
Travel Images
sicily
Women Images & Pictures
traveller
mask
Free pictures
Related collections
Tiny People in a Big World
226 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
I Do
82 photos
· Curated by Teresa Wong
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
People Smiling, Laughing, Happy
222 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
laughing
Happy Images & Pictures
smiling