Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sean Foster
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gatlinburg, TN, USA
Published
on
October 7, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pigeons awaiting meal time.
Related tags
gatlinburg
tn
usa
HD Blue Wallpapers
signage
street photography
tudor city
pigeons
appalachia
tourist attraction
crowd
Birds Images
shopping district
HD Teal Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
spire
steeple
building
architecture
Public domain images
Related collections
MacOS Desktop Wallpapers
168 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Pastel Tones
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Trend: Extreme Neon
17 photos
· Curated by Kirill
HD Neon Wallpapers
building
HD City Wallpapers