Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Igor Tverdovskiy
@tvigor
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vydrino, Buryatia, Russia
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Lake Baikal
Related tags
vydrino
buryatia
russia
lake baikal
lake
winter landscape
Nature Images
shoreline
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoors
panoramic
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
coast
HD Sky Wallpapers
land
azure sky
Free stock photos
Related collections
Beyond the Map
60 photos
· Curated by Cody Bliss
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #104: The Noun Project
9 photos
· Curated by The Noun Project
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Beautiful Bridges
40 photos
· Curated by Scott Webb
bridge
architecture
building