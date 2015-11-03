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Alexandre Chambon
goodspleen
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snowy mountain during daytime
Paragliding in the Alps
A map marker
Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
snow
cloud
white
grey
ice
hill
fly
cloudy
moutain
peak
parachute
float
skydiver
aiguille du midi
paraglide
france
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