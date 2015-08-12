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Pedro Gandra
pedrogandra
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snow on mountain
Snowcap mountains in the sky
A map marker
Av Vitacura 5250, Vitacura, Chile
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Published on
August 12, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
snow
planet
adventure
shoe
mountain range
challenge
climbing
cliff
mountain peak
mountain climbing
top of the world
peak
height
rugged
chile
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