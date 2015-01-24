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Maximilian Wachter
motive_watcher
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snow on green tree
Imposing mountain under snow
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
snow
trees
scenery
weather
fog
cold
mist
pine
fir
land
plant
outdoors
flora
vegetation
conifer
abies
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