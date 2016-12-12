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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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snow near fence
Heavy snowfall street houses
A map marker
Brookline, United States
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Published on
December 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
snow
grey
neighborhood
town
fence
cold
blanket
frost
sidewalk
branches
rustic
snowstorm
united states
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