Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Go Wild
gowild
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
snow mountain with few white clouds
Alpine valley in sunlight
A map marker
Everest Base Camp Trekking Rte, Khumjung 56000, Nepal, Khumjung
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 20, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
clouds
snow
grey
blue sky
ice
rock
hills
perspective
everest
moutain
snowy
white clouds
epic
alpine
rocky
altitude
nepal
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20