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Roman Schurte
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snow mountain under blue sky
Snowy Mountains
A map marker
Parpaner Rothorn, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
samsung, GT-I9505
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
mountains
clouds
snow
switzerland
grey
skyline
mountain range
hill
cold
peak
snowy
alpine
high
barren
altitude
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