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Polina Kirilenko
plnkrlnk
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snow land with trees at distance
White forest in Russia
A map marker
Russia
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX RICOH IMAGING, GR
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
snow
trees
white
grey
fog
outdoors
snowy trees
mist
frost
cloudy
outside
frozen
snowy
bushes
snowy field
russia
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