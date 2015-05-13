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Viktor Mogilat
mogilat
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snow covered tree close-up photography
White blossom
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
plant
trees
grey
plants
blossom
blur
bokeh
bush
blurred
blossoms
selective focus
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