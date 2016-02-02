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Aaron Andrew Ang
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snow covered snow during daytime
Clouds cover a mountain
A map marker
Jungfraujoch, Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
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Published on
February 2, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
clouds
snow
switzerland
white
europe
rock
mountain range
peak
mountain top
tall
rocky
jungfrau
ridge
altitude
lauterbrunnen
jungfraujoch
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