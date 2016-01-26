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Todd Torabi
torabi77
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snow-covered road during daytime
Snow covered road
A map marker
Fort Greene, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 26, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
winter
cars
road
snow
new york
grey
urban
storm
fog
cold
quiet
empty
snow storm
stuck
blizzard
haze
snowstorm
snow day
HDR images
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