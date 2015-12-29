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Andrew Ridley
aridley88
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snow covered pine trees
Misty Yosemite Valley
A map marker
Yosemite Valley, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
clouds
snow
grey
california
rocks
mountain range
moss
outdoors
woodland
cloudy
foggy
snowy
haze
fir
cloudscape
pinetrees
united states
yosemite valley
HD Wallpapers
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