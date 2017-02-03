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Ostap Senyuk
kintecus
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snow covered pine trees and mountains during daytime
Sunset on a slope
A map marker
Demänovská Dolina, Slovakia
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 3, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
mountains
snow
trees
pine
slovakia
slope
diagonal
plant
scenery
ice
mountain range
outdoors
peak
fir
conifer
abies
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