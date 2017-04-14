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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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snow covered mountains during daytime
Framed landscape
A map marker
Mount Pilatus, Alpnach, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
snow
switzerland
grey
window
frame
ice
rock
stone
view
cold
alps
awesome
luzern
cavern
pilatus
sea
cave
outdoors
Non-copyrighted images
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