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Micah Hallahan
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snow-covered mountaine under blue sky
Alpine landscape
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 10D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
snow
trees
grey
hiking
ice
rock
rocks
outdoors
hike
explore
woodland
wanderlust
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