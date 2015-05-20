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Rosan Harmens
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snow covered mountain with clouds
Three mountain peaks
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
mountains
clouds
snow
cloud
grey
mountain range
cold
rocky mountains
cloudy
peak
wild life
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