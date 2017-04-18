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Elijah Hiett
elijahdhiett
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snow covered mountain under cloudy sky during daytime
6000 feet
A map marker
Black Butte, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 18, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
samsung, SM-G935V
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
black
clouds
snow
trees
lake
adventure
cold
live
mist
wild
high
survive
road
plant
scenery
ice
rock
mountain range
outdoors
Backgrounds
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