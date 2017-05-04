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Joshua Hoehne
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snow-covered mountain under blue sky
Cold Mountain in Utah
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 4, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL SL1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
mountains
clouds
snow
trees
grey
cold
utah
plant
ice
outdoors
pine
fir
conifer
abies
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