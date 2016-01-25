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Robert Bye
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snow-covered mountain under blue cloudy sky
Cloudy snow mountains
A map marker
Tignes, Rhone-Alpes, France
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Published on
January 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
blue
mountains
clouds
snow
cloud
white
blue sky
fog
skiing
valley
alps
mist
camp
snowing
ski lodge
base camp
france
tignes
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