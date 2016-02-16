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Alexa Gaul
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snow covered mountain under blue cloudy skies
Copper Mountain peaks
A map marker
Copper Mountain, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T1i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
mountains
snow
cloud
grey
snow wallpaper
mountain range
cold
mountain peak
explore
snow background
alpine
slope
alp
winter time
mountain line
mountaint
united states
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