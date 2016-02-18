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Kristopher Kinsinger
kkinsinger
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snow covered mountain
Two mountain peaks with snow
A map marker
The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Lake Louise, Canada
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Published on
February 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
mountains
snow
trees
grey
lake
canada
ice
valley
banff
glacier
national park
cloudy
alberta
lake louise
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