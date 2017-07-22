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Chris Barbalis
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snow covered mountain airplane window view
Plane wing over clouds
A map marker
Alps, Flight Milan-New York
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Published on
July 22, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
airplane
grey
plane
flight
aircraft
alps
aerial
wing
snow
ice
transportation
outdoors
glacier
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