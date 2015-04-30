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Ahmed Radwan
ahmedrad
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snow covered mountain
Icy blue mountain glacier
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
snow
trees
white
grey
ice
rock
glacier
frozen
icy
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