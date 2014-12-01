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Jaxon Viaan
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snow covered lake and pine trees photo
Forest snow in sun
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 1, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
trees
white
grey
morning
jungle
ice
weather
fog
woods
mist
steam
frost
pine
snowy
season
freeze
evergreens
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