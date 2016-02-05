Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Nicole Kühn
nicole_k
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
snow covered houses near trees
Foggy day at Finkenberg
A map marker
Finkenberg, Austria
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 5, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
house
winter
snow
trees
white
grey
weather
scenic
village
town
cabin
fence
cold
homes
snowfall
small
chalet
austria
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20