Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Krisjanis Mezulis
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
snow covered by tree during daytime
Snowy evergreen
A map marker
Riga, Latvija
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
christmas
blue
snow
white
grey
purple
woods
outdoors
cold
wild
woodland
pine
frozen
evergreen
pines
fir
tree tops
evergreens
riga
HDR images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20