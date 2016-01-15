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Ilya Orehov
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snow covered brown, white, and gray concrete castle under cloudy skies
City covered in snow
A map marker
Old Town of Tallinn, Tallinn, Estonia
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Published on
January 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
house
architecture
snow
cloud
church
wall
grey
peace
castle
town
roof
old
medieval
cold
tower
snowy
baltic
steeple
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