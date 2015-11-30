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Roman Pohorecki
romanp
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snow covered brown mountain during daytime
Icy Mountains
A map marker
North Cascades National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
mountains
snow
trees
grey
ice
fog
hill
valley
cliff
snowy
north cascades
united states
north cascades national park
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