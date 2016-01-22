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Lance Anderson
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snow covered black steel fence
Snow covered chainlink fence
A map marker
Akron, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
dark
winter
snow
grey
minimal
urban
outdoors
fence
cold
fresh
snowfall
powder
fencing
ohio
chainlink fence
akron
united states
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