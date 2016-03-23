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Roman Schurte
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snow coated mountain range
Snow-covered mountain top
A map marker
Lenzerheide, Vaz/Obervaz, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 23, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
samsung, GT-I9505
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
snow
switzerland
rock
mountain range
alps
glacier
peak
range
alp
snow peak
peaks
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