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snow coated mountain during daytime
Alpine ridge
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 27, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-S3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
mountains
clouds
snow
cloud
white
grey
blue sky
mountain range
climate
peak
montain
ridge
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