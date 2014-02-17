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Sylwia Bartyzel
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snow capped mountain under white clouds during daytime
Snow white slope
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 17, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 350D DIGITAL
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
mountains
clouds
snow
cloud
purple
mountain range
poland
view
cold
peak
tatry
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