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Jordan McQueen
jordanfmcqueen
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snow-capped mountain under sky
Yosemite cliff under stars
A map marker
Yosemite National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
outdoor
night sky
night
trees
stars
star
rock
mountain range
monochrome
yosemite
starry night
yosemite national park
treeline
nightscape
united states
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