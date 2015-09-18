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Andrew Ruiz
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snow beside road under blue sky during day time
Road to mountains
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., SP320
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
winter
mountains
road
desert
cloud
grey
highway
mountain range
flat
day
country road
snow landscape
big sky
mountainscape
daytime
yellow road
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