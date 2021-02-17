Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Brad Strait
@bstrait1225
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
Published
on
February 17, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
the dry path rock bridge
Related tags
vancouver island
british columbia
canada
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
pond
HD Green Wallpapers
land
plant
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Exploration theme
56 photos
· Curated by Nils Bader
outdoor
plant
HD Forest Wallpapers
KW18_Teich
9 photos
· Curated by Malena Brandl
plant
outdoor
pond
Pond
100 photos
· Curated by Grzegorz Osiecki
pond
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor