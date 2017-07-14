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Amanda Marie
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smoke in manhole
Crosswalk Smoke
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
road
street
grey
smoke
urban
walking
walk
gas
steam
outside
crosswalk
pedestrian
pedestrians
manhole
animal
bird
human
crow
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