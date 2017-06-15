Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
LJ
lorenmary
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
People
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
smiling girl standing near wall
Smiling girl in pink shirt
A map marker
Kolkata, India
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 15, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
portrait
young girl
people
fashion
pink
india
child
smile
diversity
kid
youth
indian
child model
childhood
smiling
laugh
indian child
female child
woman
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20