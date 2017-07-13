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Vinicius "amnx" Amano
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smiling girl hugging cat leaning on wall
Young girl cuddling a cat
A map marker
Campinas, Brazil
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7S
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
people
animal
family
love
kids
children
child
smile
shadow
friendship
kitten
sunlight
brazil
kid
simple
brasil
cuddle
slam
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