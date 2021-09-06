Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
SABOOR ASIF
@saboorasif
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Karachi, Pakistan
Published
on
September 6, 2021
samsung, SM-A505F
Free to use under the Unsplash License
YASHICA (Vintage photo camera).
Related tags
karachi
pakistan
camera
Vintage Backgrounds
shutter
aperture
format
bellows
antique
photography
lens
old
photo
film
HD Retro Wallpapers
equipment
photograph
focus
technology
photographer
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #124: Brendan Haywood
6 photos
· Curated by Brendan Haywood
Sports Images
building
hand
Follow Me
58 photos
· Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Look Down
108 photos
· Curated by Evelyn Bertrand
aerial view
sea
drone