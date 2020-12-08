Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
James Wainscoat
@tumbao1949
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Brown Backgrounds
pollen
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #90: Canopy
10 photos
· Curated by Canopy
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Unsplash Top 25: Most Downloaded Photographers of 2018 | Q1
19 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
portrait
Yellow + Grey
292 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora